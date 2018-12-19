Person ‘ejected’ from moving vehicle on I-57 critically injured: ISP

Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person who fell out of a moving vehicle Tuesday afternoon on I-57 near southwest suburban Country Club Hills.

Officers were called at 3:17 p.m. with “reports of a male subject being ejected onto the expressway from a moving passenger vehicle” on northbound I-57 at 167th Street, according to a statement from state police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

State police were asking for the public’s help to identify the person, who was described as a 5-foot-10 to 5-foot-11 African-American male weighing 160 to 170 pounds. He has multiple scars on his right forearm.

Authorities could not immediately provide an estimate for his age, but said he might be an adult.

Anyone with information about him was asked to call Illinois State Police at (847) 294-4400.