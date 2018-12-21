Authorities ID teen ejected from moving vehicle on I-57 near Country Club Hills

Authorities have identified a 17-year-old boy critically injured after being ejected from a moving vehicle Tuesday on Interstate 57 near southwest suburban Country Club Hills.

State police asked for help on Wednesday to identify him. The teenager’s family has been notified.

Officers were called at 3:17 p.m. Tuesday for “reports of a male subject being ejected onto the expressway from a moving passenger vehicle” on northbound I-57 at 167th Street, according to a statement from Illinois State Police. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police on Friday said the investigation was ongoing.