Person falls on Blue Line tracks at Division

Blue Line trains were halted Saturday afternoon after a person fell on the tracks at the Division Street station.

Trains were standing at Division at 4 p.m. due to an unauthorized person the tracks, according to the Chicago Transit Authority. Some trains began moving by 4:20 p.m.

A person was recovered from the tracks, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, but details about their condition were not released.