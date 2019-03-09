Our Pledge To You

03/09/2019, 04:25pm

Person falls on Blue Line tracks at Division

By David Struett
Blue Line trains were halted Saturday afternoon after a person fell on the tracks at the Division Street station.

Trains were standing at Division at 4 p.m. due to an unauthorized person the tracks, according to the Chicago Transit Authority. Some trains began moving by 4:20 p.m.

A person was recovered from the tracks, according to a spokesman for the Chicago Fire Department, but details about their condition were not released.

