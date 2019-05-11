Person shot by police in Lawndale during exchange of gunfire

Police investigate following an exchange of gunfire between officers and a male Saturday in Lawndale. | Nader Issa/Sun-Times

Chicago police officers returned fire and shot a man Saturday in Lawndale, according to officials.

The shooting happened about 3:40 p.m. in the 1400 block of South Lawndale, according to preliminary information from police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Police said the male fired shots at officers and then was himself stuck during an exchange of gunfire. The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in grave condition, officials said.

No officers were injured by the gunfire.

A 42-year-old officer was taken to Rush University Medical Center after experiencing chest pain, according to Fire Media Affairs. He also injured his left ankle.

This story is developing.