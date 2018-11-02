Person fatally shot in West Englewood: police

A person was found shot to death Friday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side, police said.

Officer responding to reports of a person shot about 11:30 a.m. found the victim on the ground with gunshot wounds to his head and chest in the 6800 block of South Wood, according to Chicago police.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Holy Cross Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.