Person fatally shot on Far South Side

A person was fatally shot Monday afternoon in the Princeton Park neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Responding officers found the male shot in the head and back about 3:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West 94th Place, according to Chicago police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His age was not immediately known and the Cook County medical examiner’s office has not confirmed the death.

Area South detectives were investigating.