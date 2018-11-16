Person fatally struck by train on BNSF line on SW Side: police

A person was struck and killed by a train Friday evening, halting trains in each direction on the Southwest Side, police said.

Officers responded shortly after 6 p.m. for a female discovered unresponsive on the tracks near the 4400 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to Chicago police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Metra BNSF announced at 7:15 p.m. that trains were still halted in both directions at Cicero Avenue for an incident involving a pedestrian.

Police could not say which train had struck the female victim.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about the death.