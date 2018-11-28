Person fatally struck by semi while running across I-57 near Matteson

A person was struck and killed by a semitrailer Tuesday night while trying to cross Interstate 57 near south suburban Matteson.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., four juveniles tried to run across the interstate at Lincoln Highway and a boy in the group was struck by a southbound semitrailer, according to Illinois State Police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The boy, whose age was not immediately known, was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said.

The medical examiner’s office ruled his death an accident following an autopsy Wednesday, but has not released his identity.