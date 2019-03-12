Person fatally struck by train in Cicero

A person was fatally struck by a train Sunday morning in west suburban Cicero.

The male was hit by the train at 6:20 a.m in the 2100 block of South Cicero Avenue, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

An autopsy released Monday showed the male died of multiple injuries from a train striking a pedestrian, the medical examiner’s office said. His death was ruled an accident.

Cicero police did not immediately respond to a request for details about the death.