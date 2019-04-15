Person fatally struck by train in Joliet Township

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train Sunday in southwest suburban Joliet Township.

A BNSF train engineer called emergency crews about 3:15 for a person hit by a train near the 300 block of Patterson Road, the Will County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Jordan Korn, 21, of Joliet Township, was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office said. The investigation is ongoing, and no foul play is suspected.

The Will County coroner’s office has not released details about the death.