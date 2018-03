Person fatally struck by vehicle in Berwyn

A person was killed in a crash early Tuesday in west suburban Berwyn.

The person was involved in a crash with another vehicle about 2:50 a.m. in the 6300 block of West Ogden Avenue, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Their identity has not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

An autopsy Tuesday ruled the person died of multiple injuries in the crash and their death was ruled an accident.

Berwyn police have not responded to requests for more information.