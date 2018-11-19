Woman found dead with signs of trauma outside Evanston church: police

Police were investigating after a person was found dead at First United Methodist Church in Evanston. | Evanston police

A woman was found dead with signs of trauma to her body Monday morning at a church in north suburban Evanston.

The woman was found dead shortly before noon in the 1600 block of Hinman Avenue in Evanston, according to Evanston Police Dept. Cmdr. Ryan Glew. She was found in an alcove of First United Methodist Church, which is at the corner of Hinman and Church Street.

Glew said the woman, whose exact age was not immediately known, appeared to be “transient or homeless” and had no affiliation with the nearby Northwestern University. She had been dead for “quite some time,” possibly up to 24 hours, by the time she was found.

A passerby on the sidewalk had noticed a person in the alcove earlier Monday morning, and notified the church when he saw the same person still there about 11:30 a.m., according to Glew.

The death did not appear to be weather-related or natural, Glew said. The body showed signs of trauma, but forensic investigators have not yet determined a cause or manner of death.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Glew said the death appeared to be an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public.

Hinman was closed to vehicular traffic while authorities investigated.

EPD is on the scene of a death investigation at 1630 Hinman. The death does not appear weather related. The deceased is not affiliated with NU. 1600 block of Hinman is shut down to vehicle traffic. There is no danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/4cawAx8fBp — Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) November 19, 2018