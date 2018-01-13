Person found dead on Near West Side is Cook County’s 9th cold death this season

A person found dead Friday afternoon on the Near West Side is Cook County’s ninth cold-related death of the season.

The person, who has yet to be identified, was found in the 400 block of North Union and pronounced dead at 3:20 p.m., according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office.

An autopsy Saturday found the person died of hypothermia due to cold exposure, with cardiovascular disease and cirrhosis of the liver listed as contributing factors, according to the medical examiner’s office. The death was ruled an accident.

Eight other cold-related deaths have been recorded in Cook County since Oct. 23, 2017, according to records maintained by the Chicago Sun-Times.

Additionally, a man who suffered a fall and hypothermia in south suburban Beecher in Will County was pronounced dead at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood last week.

Last year, the first cold-related death of the winter season was reported Oct. 22, 2016. At least 27 cold-related deaths were reported last winter, according to authorities.