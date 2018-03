Police: Man, 50, found fatally stabbed in Rogers Park

A 50-year-old man was found stabbed to death Tuesday evening in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side, police said.

The man was found unresponsive with a stab wound to the neck about 5:45 p.m. in the 2500 block of West Fitch, Chicago Police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.