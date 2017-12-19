Person found stabbed multiple times in Albany Park

A person was found stabbed multiple times Tuesday night in the Albany Park neighborhood on the Northwest Side near North Park University.

The male, whose age was unknown, was found suffering from “multiple puncture wounds” shortly after 5 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Carmen, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in serious condition, police said.

He was found in an area near a foot bridge that crosses the Chicago River and connects with the campus of North Park University. A woman who answered the phone at the Department of Campus Security said no students were involved and that a security officer responded to the scene after police.

The circumstances of the stabbing were still under investigation by Area North detectives.