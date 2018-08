Person grazed by bullet refuses treatment in Lawndale

A person refused medical attention Thursday night after a bullet passed into a home and struck them as they were lying on a couch in Lawndale on the West Side.

The shooting happened about 11:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of South Kolin Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Shots were fired from outside and a bullet grazed the person in their left shoulder, police said. Paramedics showed up but the person refused to be treated.

Area Central detectives were investigating the shooting.