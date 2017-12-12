Person hit by Orange Line train in McKinley Park

CTA Orange Line trains were halted early Tuesday after a train struck a person at the Archer station in the South Side McKinley Park neighborhood.

The northbound Orange Line train hit the person shortly before 1:30 a.m. at the 35th/Archer station, 3528 S. Leavitt St., according to CTA spokesman Brian Steele.

Trains were standing at Archer as of 2:08 a.m. and shuttle buses were available between Midway and Roosevelt, according to service alerts from the CTA.

Further details about the incident, including the person’s condition, were not immediately available.