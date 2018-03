Person hurt in Humboldt Park shooting

A person suffered gunshot wounds to his shoulder and ankle Saturday afternoon in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was shot about 12:36 p.m. in the 800 block of North Lawndale, according to Chicago Police. The shooter left the area in a four-door, gray vehicle, according to Chicago Police.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in Chicago and is in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.