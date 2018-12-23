Person hurt in Lake Shore Drive crash in Hyde Park

Police investigate a single-vehicle crash Sunday in the 5900 block of South Lake Shore Drive. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A person was injured early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on Lake Shore Drive in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.

The person, whose age and gender weren’t known, was hurt when a Lincoln MKT crashed into a light pole at 1:41 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police and Chicago Fire Media Affairs. It was unclear whether the person was the SUV’s driver.

The person was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where their condition was stabilized, Fire Media Affairs said.

No further information was immediately made available.