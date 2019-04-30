Person found impaled on fence in Lake View

Emergency crews respond to the 3600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, where a man was found impaled on a fence | Tyler LaRivere/Sun-Times

A person was killed Tuesday in Lake View after falling and being impaled on a fence.

Emergency crews were called about 5:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, where they found a male body impaled on the fence, Chicago police said.

Police sources believe the male jumped from a nearby high-rise.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.