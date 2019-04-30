Person found impaled on fence in Lake View
A person was killed Tuesday in Lake View after falling and being impaled on a fence.
Emergency crews were called about 5:30 a.m. to the 3600 block of North Lake Shore Drive, where they found a male body impaled on the fence, Chicago police said.
Police sources believe the male jumped from a nearby high-rise.
No further details were immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.