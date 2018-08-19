Person in critical condition after being pulled from Lake Michigan in Waukegan

A person was listed in “extremely critical condition” after being rescued from Lake Michigan Friday evening in north suburban Waukegan.

Firefighters responded about 6 p.m. to a call of a person struggling in the water near the Stiner Pavilion and the main pier at the Waukegan Municipal Beach, according to Waukegan Fire Marshal Steven Lenzi. While they were on the way, emergency crews were informed that the person had gone under water and could no longer be seen.

When they arrived, fire crews and Waukegan police officers interviewed witnesses to determine where the person was last seen, Lenzi said. Witnesses told investigators that four people were swimming between the two piers in the commercial harbor channel, where swimming is prohibited.

Two of the swimmers were still on the pavilion side, while another had safely swam across the channel before being helped out of the water by onlookers, Lenzi said. The last swimmer had went under water after struggling for an unknown amount of time.

Divers located the swimmer after thirty minutes of searching and brought the person onto a rescue boat, where life-saving measures were initiated, Lenzi said. The person was then brought to shore.

A waiting ambulance took the person to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan in “extremely critical condition,” Lenzi said.