Person in custody after 2 shot during carjacking near Gold Coast

Two people were struck by gunfire Thursday evening during a carjacking near the Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The incident started with an armed carjacking about 5:30 p.m., police said. Two people were shot and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

A person was arrested and a gun was recovered near Lake Shore Drive and Schiller Street, according to CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

Check back for more details.