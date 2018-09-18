Person in custody after deadly Back of the Yards shooting: police

One person has been taken into custody after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in the South Side Back of the Yards neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

At 6:57 p.m., the 29-year-old man was sitting inside a vehicle in the 4100 block of South Ashland when a male walked over and fired multiple shots at him, police said.

The 29-year-old was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the death Tuesday night.

The suspected shooter drove away in a vehicle with at least one other person inside, police said. A CPD officer stationed nearby witnessed the gunfire and proceeded to tail the suspect with a vehicle.

The people inside the vehicle later attempted to run away on foot, police said. After a brief chase, they were placed into custody and weapons were recovered from them.

Area Central detectives were investigating.