Person in custody after girl, 7, suffers ‘minor’ stab wound to leg

A person was taken into custody when a 7-year-old girl was stabbed in the leg Saturday afternoon in the South Side Woodlawn neighborhood.

The girl was stabbed and suffered a “minor puncture wound” to her right thigh about 2:45 p.m. in the 6100 block of South Drexel, according to Chicago Police.

Police said the stabbing happened during a “domestic-related incident.”

The girl was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where her condition was stabilized, police said. A suspect in the stabbing was taken into custody and charges were pending.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Child and Family Services did not immediately respond to a message asking if the agency was investigating.