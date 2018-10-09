Person in custody after Gold Coast carjacking, crash that left 3 hurt

Charges were pending against a person who allegedly injured three people Tuesday night after crashing a stolen vehicle in the Gold Coast neighborhood.

About 7:15 p.m., a 30-year-old man left his 2015 Mercedes unattended in the 1000 block of North Rush with the doors unlocked and the keys nearby, according to Chicago police. Someone then got into the vehicle and drove off.

The owner was dragged behind the vehicle during the brief getaway attempt, which ended when the suspect crashed into multiple parked cars and struck a pedestrian and a bicyclist, police said.

The vehicle’s owner suffered bruising during the incident, police said. He and the pedestrian were taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where their conditions were stabilized. The bicyclist was treated at the scene for injuries that weren’t thought to be life-threatening.

One person was taken into custody, and charges were pending, police said.