Person in custody after ‘man with gun’ call in North Lawndale

A person is in custody after police responded to a call of a man armed with a gun Sunday afternoon in the North Lawndale neighborhood on the West Side.

At 12:02 p.m., officers responded to a call of a person with a gun in the 1500 block of South Kedzie, according to Chicago Police.

The person was taken into custody a few minutes later at Fillmore and Sacramento, police said. It was not immediately known if he was armed.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.