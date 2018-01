Person in custody after police chase, crash on West Side

A person was taken into custody early Sunday after a police chase led to a crash on the West Side. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

A person was arrested early Sunday after being involved in a crash during a chase with police on the West Side.

At 12:21 a.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 100 block of North Kilbourn and began chasing a vehicle, according to Chicago Police. The vehicle ultimately crashed into a light pole in the 3000 block of West Grand.

One person was arrested and taken in good condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.