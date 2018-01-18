Person in custody after setting fire to book bag on Red Line train

A person was taken into custody Thursday night after setting a fire aboard a CTA Red Line train that stopped in the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Firefighters responded about 5:15 p.m. to the Red Line train after it was stopped at the Argyle station at 1118 W. Argyle, according to the Chicago Police and Fire departments.

A male was taken into custody after he set a book bag on fire on the train, authorities said. No passengers were injured.

The male, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Weiss Memorial Hospital for treatment, police said.

Service on the Red Line was significantly delayed due to the incident, the CTA said. Trains were making all regular stops by 6:10 p.m. with some residual delays.