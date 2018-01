Person in custody following Lake View bank robbery

A person was taken into custody Sunday morning following a bank robbery in the Lake View East neighborhood on the North Side.

A TCF Bank branch was robbed about 10 a.m. in a Jewel Osco grocery store at 3531 N. Broadway, according to FBI spokesman Garrett Croon.

A suspect in the robbery was taken into custody, Croon said. Agents were investigating.

Another TCF branch was reported robbed about 20 minutes earlier in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side.