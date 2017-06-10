Person in custody, suspected of dropping gun on Red Line tracks

A person suspected of dropping a gun onto the Red Line tracks Thursday night near the Bridgeport neighborhood on the South Side is in custody.

About 10:35 p.m., the male suspect was heading south on the Red Line near 36th Street when he dropped the gun on the tracks as officers approached him, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken into custody and charges are pending, police said.

The Red Line was shut down for about an hour between the Sox-35th and 47th stops while officers searched for and recovered the weapon, police said.