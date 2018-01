Person in grave condition after shooting self in downtown Chicago

A person is in grave condition after they suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound in an area along the Chicago River in downtown Chicago.

The person fired the shot about 4 p.m. in the 100 block of South Riverside Plaza, about a block away from Union Station, according to Chicago Police.

Information about the person’s gender and age, as well as the circumstances of the incident, were not immediately available.

The person was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in grave condition, police said.