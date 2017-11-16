Green Line trains moving after stop for medical attention

CTA Green Line trains are running normally again after a call for medical assistance at a South Side station Thursday afternoon.

Chicago Police responded to a person in need of medical attention at the Halsted station at 6321 S. Halsted St., CTA spokesman Catherine Hosinski said.

According to police, a boy with special needs left home with no or few clothes on and his family couldn’t find him, police said. Officers found him and returned him home.

As a result, Green Line service was temporarily suspended between Halsted and Ashland/63rd, according to the transit agency.

Trains were on the move again as of 1:07 p.m., and normal service was being restored.