Person injured after crashing into back of semi in Harvey

Emergency personnel respond to a serious car vs semi crash Saturday morning on Sibley Blvd and South Wood Ave. | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Someone was injured in a crash early Saturday after they hit a semi-truck in south suburban Harvey.

The crash happened about 2:45 a.m. at the intersection of Sibley Boulevard and South Wood Street, according to Harvey officials at the scene.

The driver’s vehicle crashed into the rear of a semi and sustained extensive damage, according to officials. At least one person was taken to Ingalls Memorial Hospital in good condition.

No further information was released.