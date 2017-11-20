Person injured in ‘cooking accident’ at Crystal Lake South High School

A person was injured in a “cooking accident” Sunday afternoon at a northwest suburban high school.

Emergency personnel responded at 4:07 p.m. to Crystal Lake South High School, where a person was injured in the accident, according to the Crystal Lake Fire Department.

The injuries weren’t though to be life-threatening, but they required an airlift to a Level I trauma center, the fire department said.

Fire officials hadn’t yet responded to a request for more information, including the age and gender of the person and the circumstances of the accident.