Person injured in crash involving CTA bus on South Side

One person was injured in a crash involving a CTA bus late Saturday on the South Side.

About 11:30 p.m., the bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle near the intersection of 40th and State streets, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Michael Del Greco.

The injured person was taken to Stroger Hospital in fair-to-serious condition, Del Greco said. It wasn’t immediately known whether they were traveling on the bus or in the other vehicle.

The CTA didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional details about the crash.