Person injured in East Dundee house fire

A person was injured in a house fire Saturday morning in northwest suburban East Dundee.

Fire crews responded at 10:44 a.m. to the home in the first block of East Dundee and found heavy fire coming from the garage, according to the East Dundee and Countryside Fire Protection District.

The blaze was brought under control within an hour, the fire protection district said.

One person was taken to Sherman Hospital in Elgin in an unknown condition, the fire protection district said.

Three cats were rescued from the home and given oxygen before being taken to an animal hospital to be evaluated, the fire protection district said.

No other injuries were reported, the fire protection district said.

Damage to the home was estimated at $100,000, the fire protection district said.