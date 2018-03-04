Person injured in fire at Oswego home

A person was injured in a fire Saturday morning in west suburban Oswego.

Fire crews responded at 11:24 a.m. to the fire at a home in the 400 block of Bluegrass Parkway in Oswego’s Churchill Club subdivision, according to the Oswego Fire Protection District. When they arrived, firefighters reported heavy fire coming from the home’s basement that extended to the first floor and attic.

A resident made it out of the home after sustaining an injury while battling the blaze, the fire protection district said. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Fire crews were able to rescue a dog from the home’s second floor, the fire protection district said.

The fire was caused by improperly discarded smoking materials, the fire protection district said. The damage to the home was estimated at $45,000.