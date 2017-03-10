Person injured in Naperville fire

One person was hospitalized when a fire tore through a west suburban Naperville home late Monday.

Police responded for a smoke investigation at 11:26 p.m. to the multi-family unit in the 1700 block of Napoleon Drive, according to the Naperville Fire Department. Smoke was coming from the home, and the alarm was upgraded to a General Alarm, bringing 11 pieces of fire apparatus and 25 firefighters to the scene.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, which was coming from the second-floor bedroom, according to the fire department.

Authorities then searched the inside of the building and determined the home was uninhabitable, according to the fire department. The adjacent units in the building were habitable.

One person was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville for treatment, according to the fire department. No firefighters were injured.

The American Red Cross was notified to provide assistance to the home’s occupants, the fire department said. The cause of the fire remained under investigation Tuesday morning.