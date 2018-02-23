Person injured in St. Charles apartment fire

A person was injured in a fire late Thursday at an apartment building in west suburban St. Charles.

Fire crews responded at 10:39 p.m. to a fire alarm at the Carroll Towers at 200 North Second Street, according to the St. Charles Fire Department. When they arrived, crews found a fire in the kitchen of a second-floor apartment where a female resident was trapped.

After firefighters were able to remove her from the apartment, she was taken to Delnor Hospital in Geneva with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, the fire department said.

The fire was struck out within 15 minutes, the fire department said. Fire crews remained on scene until about 12:15 a.m. to manage smoke on the second floor and assist residents back to their apartments.

The blaze, which was found to be accidental, was caused by “combustible materials being left on a stove top,” the fire department said. It was contained to the kitchen of the apartment where it started.

The damage to the building was estimated at $50,000, the fire department said.