Person jumps from Skyway after crash, authorities searching Calumet River

Authorities are searching the Calumet River after a person jumped from the Chicago Skyway Monday afternoon following a traffic crash.

About 3 p.m., emergency crews responded to the Skyway near 97th Street after getting reports that a person had jumped into the river following a traffic crash on the toll bridge the connects city to northwest Indiana, according to the Chicago Police and Fire departments.

The police marine unit and fire department divers responded to the river to search for the person who jumped, authorities said.

All lanes of the Skyway headed into Chicago were blocked by the crash, according to reports on social media.

Additional information was not immediately available.