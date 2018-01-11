Police: Person killed, another in critical condition after Austin shooting

One person was killed and a man was critically wounded in a shooting Thursday morning in Austin on the West Side, police said.

Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body at 11:27 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Race, according to Chicago Police.

A male, whose age was not immediately known, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The other, a 26-year-old man, was taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park and then transferred to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not released details about the death.

No one was in custody as Area North detectives are investigating.