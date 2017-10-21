Person killed in Chicago Heights stabbing

A person died Saturday morning after he was stabbed in south suburban Chicago Heights.

The male, whose age and identity were not immediately known, suffered a stab wound in the 300 block of East Joe Orr Drive in Chicago Heights, according to a statement from the Lake County (Ind.) coroner’s office.

He was taken to Franciscan Health in Dyer, Indiana, where he was pronounced dead at 6:32 a.m., the coroner’s office said. His death was ruled a homicide.

Further details about the stabbing were not immediately available.