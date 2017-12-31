Person killed in crash in NW Indiana

A person was killed in a crash early Sunday in northwest Indiana.

A medicolegal death investigation team responded about 3:30 a.m. to the 3000 block of West 73rd Avenue in Merrillville, where a female was involved in a motor vehicle crash, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

The female was pronounced dead at 3:55 a.m., the coroner’s office said. She died from blunt force trauma related to the crash.

Her identity hasn’t been released.

Merrillville police didn’t immediately respond to a request for additional information about the crash.