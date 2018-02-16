Person killed in crash involving 2 semitrailers on I-94 in NW Indiana

A person was killed early Friday in a crash involving two semitrailers on Interstate 94 in northwest Indiana.

About 2:50 a.m., a semi pulling two trailers was traveling west on I-94 near La Porte when one of the trailers became detached, according to Indiana State Police. The trailer, a 2016 Great Dane loaded with wood flooring and general freight, then came to a rest on the outer shoulder. However, the rear of the trailer was left partially poking out into the right lane of westbound I-94.

The driver, who was not injured, was able to pull his tractor and front trailer onto the outer shoulder of the roadway, state police said. There were reportedly no emergency triangles placed behind the trailer following the detachment.

A 2007 Volvo pulling a box trailer was traveling west in the right lane of I-94 when it struck the rear of the detached trailer, which split open, causing its load to spill across parts of the roadway, state police said. The Volvo’s cab came off the tractor frame and the detached trailer rolled over onto its left side. The tractor frame and its trailer remained upright and no load was lost.

The Volvo’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. The driver died from blunt force trauma related to the crash.