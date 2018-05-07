Person killed in crash on Eisenhower Expressway in Westchester

A man was killed in a crash Sunday afternoon on the Eisenhower Expressway in west suburban Westchester.

The person was involved in a crash at 3:36 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 290 near Mannheim Road, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The person was pronounced dead less than an hour after the crash, the medical examiner’s office said.

An autopsy conducted Monday found the person died from multiple injuries related to the crash, and their death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said.

As of Monday afternoon, their identity hadn’t been released.

Illinois State Police couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.