Person killed in Dolton shooting

A person was died Sunday after being shot in south suburban Dolton.

The person, a male whose age was unknown, was shot in the 14700 block of Blackstone Avenue in Dolton, according to the Lake County coroner’s office.

He was taken to Franciscan Health in Hammond, Indiana, where he died at 6:58 p.m., the coroner’s office said.

Dolton police did not immediately respond to a request for information on the shooting.