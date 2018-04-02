Person dies in fire at Oak Park condominium

A person died in a fire Sunday morning at a condominium building in west suburban Oak Park.

Fire crews responded at 9:23 a.m. to reports of a fire and explosion at the building in the 300 block of Wisconsin Avenue, according to the Oak Park Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming from a second-floor unit.

A male that was found in the unit was pronounced dead at scene, according to the fire department and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office. His identity hasn’t been released.

About 20 other people were displaced by the blaze, the fire department said.

An investigation into the cause of the fire was ongoing, the fire department said.