Person killed in house fire in unincorporated DuPage County

A person was found dead inside of a home that caught fire Monday afternoon in unincorporated DuPage County.

Fire crews and officers responded about 4:25 p.m. to the blaze in the 1N200 block of Darling Street in unincorporated Carol Stream, according to the DuPage County sheriff’s office.

When the fire was struck out, a person was found dead inside of the home, the sheriff’s office said. The person hasn’t been identified.

No further information was immediately made available.