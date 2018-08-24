Person killed in Humboldt Park drive-by shooting: police

A person was wounded in a drive-by shooting Friday evening in the Humboldt Park neighborhood on the West Side, according to Chicago police.

About 8:31 p.m., someone in a passing dark-colored vehicle fired multiple shots at a male in the 1500 block of North Talman Avenue, police said.

The male, whose age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about the death.

Area North detectives were investigating the shooting as a homicide.