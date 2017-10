Person killed in South Chicago shooting

A person was killed Monday afternoon in a South Chicago neighborhood shooting.

About 2:35 p.m., the victim was in the 3000 block of East 80th Street when two people walked past and he heard shots and felt pain, according to Chicago Police.

The victim, a male between 16 and 18 years old, was shot in the head and chest and taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.